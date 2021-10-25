COVID-19 booster clinic taking place in Brookings County

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings County is holding a free, walk-in COVID-19 booster shot clinic next week.

The vaccination center will be open on Monday, November 1 and Tuesday, November 2. Both events will be held at Swiftel Center in Brookings.

The boosters are available to people who completed their original Moderna or Pfizer vaccines at least six months ago.

People who are over the age of 65, have underlying medical conditions or live or work in high-risk settings are eligible for a booster.

The CDC also recommends that people who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine get a booster two months after their first shot.