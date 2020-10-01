COVID-19 antibody testing in Worthington next weekend

WORTHINGTON, Minn. (KELO) — People wanting to know if they’ve been infected with COVID-19 in Worthington, Minnesota will soon have the chance to find out. 

The Minnesota Department of Health will provide COVID-19 antibody testing at the Nobles County Fairgrounds Oct. 10-11. The testing is free and open for anyone older than 7-years-old who lives or works in Nobles County.

The study aims to provide a better understanding of how COVID-19 spreads through a community. Results will not impact current case counts for the area. 

When a person contracts COVID-19, their immune systems develops antibodies to help fight off the virus. Antibodies are found in a person’s blood whether they exhibit symptoms or not, providing a more complete picture of how far spread has reached in the community. 

The test involved a finer stick to draw a few drops of blood to see if someone has been previously infected with the coronavirus. 

People are encouraged to sign up for a time slot ahead of the testing at the Nobles County study website page. Results will be shared via email or text along with information about what their test result means. 

