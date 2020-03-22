County leaders say coronavirus shutdowns going too far

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Pennington County leaders are complaining that coronavirus shutdowns are overblown.

Reports say several county commissioners said during a special meeting Saturday afternoon that the widespread shutdowns are going too far. Gov. Kristi Noem has raised concerns about the economic downturn resulting from the shutdown and has so far not ordered businesses to close.

Commissioner Gary Drewes pointed out that only 14 people in South Dakota hae tested positive for the virus. He said he agrees with Noem’s approach to encourage businesses to use common sense and make their own decisions.

