Breaking News
Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Pleasant Township United Church of Canistota Yelduz Shrine

County leaders say coronavirus shutdowns going too far

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
south-dakota-map_855696530621

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – Pennington County leaders are complaining that coronavirus shutdowns are overblown.

Reports say several county commissioners said during a special meeting Saturday afternoon that the widespread shutdowns are going too far. Gov. Kristi Noem has raised concerns about the economic downturn resulting from the shutdown and has so far not ordered businesses to close.

Commissioner Gary Drewes pointed out that only 14 people in South Dakota hae tested positive for the virus. He said he agrees with Noem’s approach to encourage businesses to use common sense and make their own decisions.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss