Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in South Dakota

(STACKER) — The deployment of vaccines beginning in December signaled a turning point in the pandemic. By Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came. More than 80% of these cases by late July were caused by the Delta variant, which is more contagious than the original virus. This has resulted in growing rates of community transmission and—especially in areas with lower vaccination rates—increasing rates of hospitalization and death.

The United States reached 684,360 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 42.7 million COVID-19 cases as of Sep. 23, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Currently, 55% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. Epidemiologists say the lower the vaccination rate, the more the virus has the opportunity to continue to evolve and become more dangerous.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Sep. 20, with ICU availability serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.

#45. Faulk County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 13.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 78.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 304 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (1,000 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#44. Kingsbury County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 77.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 202 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.2% (2,727 fully vaccinated)

— 8.2% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#43. Day County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 14.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 77.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 111 (6 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 46.6% (2,529 fully vaccinated)

— 8.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#42. Charles Mix County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.8% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 280 (26 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.9% (3,796 fully vaccinated)

— 19.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#41. Potter County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 16.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 73.8% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 46 (1 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.6% (961 fully vaccinated)

— 12.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#40. Edmunds County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 19.0% (13.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 68.9% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 131 (5 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.1% (1,189 fully vaccinated)

— 39.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#39. Lincoln County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 65.6% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 206 (126 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (24,186 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#38. Deuel County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 21.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 65.6% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 184 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 32.8% (1,429 fully vaccinated)

— 35.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#37. Bon Homme County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 22.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 63.9% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 116 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 44.2% (3,053 fully vaccinated)

— 13.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#36. Spink County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 62.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 86.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 32.3% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 345 (22 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (2,222 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#35. Fall River County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 23.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 62.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 372 (25 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.5% (2,918 fully vaccinated)

— 14.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#34. Brookings County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 25.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 59.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 36.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.6% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 373 (131 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.2% (13,396 fully vaccinated)

— 25.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#33. Hand County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 57.4% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 219 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 34.8% (1,110 fully vaccinated)

— 31.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#32. Douglas County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 26.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 57.4% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 68 (2 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 33.4% (975 fully vaccinated)

— 34.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#31. Walworth County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 27.0% (2.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 55.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 57.0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 12.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 202 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 31.0% (1,683 fully vaccinated)

— 39.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#30. Gregory County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 28.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 54.1% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 287 (12 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.6% (1,533 fully vaccinated)

— 28.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#29. Turner County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 29.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 52.5% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 155 (13 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.1% (2,940 fully vaccinated)

— 31.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#28. Dewey County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 31.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 49.2% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 696 (41 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.1% (3,244 fully vaccinated)

— 8.0% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#27. Beadle County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 32.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 47.5% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 8.0% (8.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 87.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 217 (40 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 35.9% (6,625 fully vaccinated)

— 29.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#26. Tripp County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (3.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 276 (15 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 30.0% (1,633 fully vaccinated)

— 41.2% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#25. Clay County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 34.0% (4.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 44.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 192 (27 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (7,745 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#24. Bennett County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 35.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 42.6% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 208 (7 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.9% (1,409 fully vaccinated)

— 17.8% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#23. Brule County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 38.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 37.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 189 (10 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 36.7% (1,943 fully vaccinated)

— 28.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#22. Marshall County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 40.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 34.4% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 61 (3 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (2,134 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#21. Davison County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 43.0% (9.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 29.5% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 54.0% (14.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 16.9% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (57 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 40.5% (8,016 fully vaccinated)

— 20.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#20. Grant County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 44.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.9% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 113 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.7% (2,661 fully vaccinated)

— 26.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#19. Todd County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 45.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.2% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 501 (51 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.8% (4,458 fully vaccinated)

— 14.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#18. Lake County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (1.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: .0% (.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 100.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 156 (20 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.2% (4,764 fully vaccinated)

— 27.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#17. Oglala Lakota County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 49.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 19.7% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 205 (29 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 53.9% (7,640 fully vaccinated)

— 5.7% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#16. Haakon County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 50.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 18.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 421 (8 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 27.0% (512 fully vaccinated)

— 47.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#15. Meade County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 53.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 13.1% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 55.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 15.4% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 487 (138 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 41.6% (11,780 fully vaccinated)

— 18.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#14. Custer County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 55.0% (19.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 9.8% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 557 (50 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.0% (3,324 fully vaccinated)

— 27.5% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#13. Brown County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 57.0% (6.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.6% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 37.0% (15.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 43.1% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 317 (123 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 47.1% (18,276 fully vaccinated)

— 7.6% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#12. Yankton County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 58.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 66.0% (26.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.5% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 197 (45 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 55.0% (12,555 fully vaccinated)

— 7.8% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#11. Hutchinson County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 59.0% (16.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 3.3% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 288 (21 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 37.9% (2,764 fully vaccinated)

— 25.7% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#10. Union County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 61.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 0.0% more availability than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 144 (23 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 43.2% (6,890 fully vaccinated)

— 15.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#9. Jerauld County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 62.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 1.6% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 50 (1 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.1% (766 fully vaccinated)

— 25.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#8. McPherson County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 64.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 4.9% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 378 (9 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 10.2% (242 fully vaccinated)

— 80.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#7. Minnehaha County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (5.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 61.0% (20.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more availability than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 289 (558 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 51.5% (99,501 fully vaccinated)

— 1.0% higher vaccination rate than South Dakota

#6. Hughes County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 69.0% (29.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 6.2% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 97 (17 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.9% (8,569 fully vaccinated)

— 4.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#5. Roberts County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 68.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 11.5% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 115 (12 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 48.0% (4,992 fully vaccinated)

— 5.9% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#4. Lawrence County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 75.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 23.0% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 82.0% (36.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 26.2% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 433 (112 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.8% (10,278 fully vaccinated)

— 22.0% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#3. Moody County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 76.0% (0.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 24.6% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: data not available

— 65% full in South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 167 (11 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.6% (2,604 fully vaccinated)

— 22.4% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#2. Codington County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 78.0% (7.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 27.9% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 100.0% (12.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 53.8% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 300 (84 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 38.7% (10,834 fully vaccinated)

— 24.1% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota

#1. Pennington County, SD

– Inpatient beds occupied: 85.0% (21.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 39.3% more full than South Dakota overall

– ICU beds occupied: 98.0% (55.0% by COVID-19 patients)

— 50.8% more full than South Dakota overall

– Cases per 100k in last 7 days: 604 (687 cases)

– Population that is fully vaccinated: 39.1% (44,528 fully vaccinated)

— 23.3% lower vaccination rate than South Dakota