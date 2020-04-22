Corrections officer at Minnehaha County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

A Minnehaha County Corrections Officer has tested positive for COVID-19, and so has another two food service employees at the jail.

The Minnehaha County Jail says the officer last worked on April 17. In a press release, the jail says employee screening was initiated at the end of March and employees have been responsible in self-monitoring and staying home if they feel ill.

The jail says two additional inmate workers who tested positive worked alongside the Summit Food Employees who tested positive for COVID-19.