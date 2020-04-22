Breaking News
COVID-19 latest: South Dakota announces 1 new death and 103 new cases

Corrections officer at Minnehaha County Jail tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

A Minnehaha County Corrections Officer has tested positive for COVID-19, and so has another two food service employees at the jail.

The Minnehaha County Jail says the officer last worked on April 17. In a press release, the jail says employee screening was initiated at the end of March and employees have been responsible in self-monitoring and staying home if they feel ill.

The jail says two additional inmate workers who tested positive worked alongside the Summit Food Employees who tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss