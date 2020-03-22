Breaking News
Additional 7 positive COVID-19 cases in South Dakota
Coronavirus in Minnesota: Total number of cases jumps to 169

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota announced Sunday that the number of positive coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state has risen from 137 to 169.

According to a map released by the Minnesota Department of Health, most of the cases remain clustered in the Twin Cities metro.

Hennepin County has the most confirmed cases, with 57. Several of its surrounding counties have at least one case.

As of Sunday, 4,680 Minnesotans have been tested for the illness.

On Saturday the Minnesota Department of Health confirmed the first death connected to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Minnesota.

The Ramsey County resident was in their 80’s and had an underlying health condition. Officials say the individual had contact with an earlier COVID-19 case — a family member of theirs with a history of international travel.

For most people affected by COVID-19, symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be threatening to the elderly and people with sensitive lungs. Even so, the vast majority of people who get the virus recover.

