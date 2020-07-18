Coronavirus in Minnesota: MDH reports 464 new cases of COVID-19, 5 deaths

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health reported 464 additional cases of COVID-19 and five more deaths Saturday.

The additional cases bring the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases up to 45,470. Of those, 39,310 no longer need isolation. 1,538 people have died of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

The majority of deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities, as the disease continues to especially impact elderly Minnesotans. Three of the deaths recorded Saturday occurred in long-term care facilities.

As of Saturday morning, 265 people are in Minnesota hospitals battling the virus, with 117 in the ICU. In the last month, hospitalizations have been trending downward.

The state’s Dial Back Dashboard indicates a positivity rate of about 5% as of July 8. It is a seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 tests being positive. It is one health indicator – among many – that health officials are using to determine whether or not to continue reopening the state or dial back.

On Saturday, the case-positivity rate hovered around 3%.

More cities across Minnesota have started to require face-masks in all indoor spaces. Governor Tim Walz is considering a state-wide mask mandate, but has given no indication when he will make the decision.

