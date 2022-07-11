RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — While not as prominent as in the beginning, COVID-19 has not gone away and is still claiming lives. Today, South Dakota’s health department confirmed five more people who had the coronavirus have died. In western KELOLAND, cases are on the rise so much so that some city services have temporarily closed in Rapid City, including the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

After several people caught COVID-19 at the Cornerstone Rescue Mission, Executive Director Lysa Allison made the decision to shut down some services and not accept any more visitors.

“So we’ve got a quarantine area at the mission,” Lysa Allison, Exec. Dir. of Cornerstone Rescue Mission, said.

Allison says because the shelter is already short-staffed, she did not want to risk staying out of business longer and risking anyone else’s health.

“I know everyone is short-staffed, I get that. But when we run 24/7, 365 our staffing issues are magnified so we are just trying to do the best we can with limited staff and limited resources,” Allison said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, medical professionals urge everyone to play it safe when it comes to COVID-19.

The positivity rate in the Monument Health System is almost 35 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital is 18.

“If we continue to have this kind of spread, it means folks need to vaccinate, get boosted, isolate if they are ill, and wear a mask in crowded places,” Dr. Shankar Kurra, VP of Medical Affairs for Monument Health, said.

The Cornerstone Rescue Mission hopes the temporary shutdown will allow them to be back up and running soon.

The Rapid City View Trolley is also shut down for the rest of the week after the driver got COVID-19 and being short-staffed. The system hopes to be up and running again soon.