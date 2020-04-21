Convenience store worker tests positive for COVID-19

PIERRE, S.D. – Customers of a Get-N-Go in southeast Sioux Falls are being warned about COVID-19 exposure.
An employee at the store located at 57th Street and Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls has tested positive. The person reported working while able to transmit the virus to others.
The employee worked during these times:
- Friday, April 10: 8 a.m. -3 p.m.
- Saturday, April 11: 4 p.m.-Midnight
Customers who visited the location during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.
Review the latest exposure warnings and confirmed case locations online.
