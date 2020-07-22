Congress working on another pandemic relief package

Congress is negotiating yet another pandemic relief package for cash-strapped Americans.

The package is likely to include a payroll tax cut, along with funding that would be tied to whether schools fully reopen. South Dakota representative Dusty Johnson says it’s important for Congress to help provide stability during the pandemic.

“I think additional congressional activity is needed on COVID-19. We still have a soft economy, softer than it should be, and frankly, we still have 10s of thousands of people every day who are coming down positive with this virus.”

Johnson says it’s important to make sure the paycheck protection program remains available and health care providers have the resources needed to respond to new coronavirus cases.