Compromised immune system during COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many people are practicing social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those with a compromised immune system, taking precaution is even more important.

Just five years ago 20-year-old Madi Swier was diagnosed with type-1 diabetes.

That diagnosis puts her at a higher risk of complications if infected with COVID-19– which is why she’s urging everyone to follow guidelines, including staying home if you’re sick.

“For people with diabetes that’s especially important for sure. Because, like the statistics say if you have a compromised immune system it’s more likely to be fatal, which is extremely scary. But just be cautious, ” Madi Swier said.

If they catch a virus, people with diabetes face an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis– a serious condition that can be fatal. The condition develops when your body can’t produce enough insulin.

“My sensor is basically just a device that’s connected to my body that’s taking my blood sugar every 2 minutes I believe, and reporting it right to my phone,” Swier said.

Helping her keep track of her health from the palm of her hand.

“So it would basically read me my blood sugars over a period of time,” Swier said.

The Northern State University student isn’t happy to be spending the rest of her senior year at home away from friends, but says regardless of where she wants to be– home is where she needs to be.

“I’ve been home for 3 weeks now. It wasn’t the plan obviously, I left for spring break thinking I was going to be home for a week, and then it turned into 3 weeks and now it’s going to be 3 months,” Swier said.

But even without her friends to hang out with, she’s still surrounded by good company.

Her cat, Binx.

As she takes precautions to avoid getting sick herself, she hopes others will do the same– while being mindful of those most at risk.

“Make sure you’re being as clean as possible because you don’t know if someone has something. Like, if you looked at me you wouldn’t see my diabetes right away and it is something that could affect me a lot, the virus, just as the flu can or anything else can affect me more harshly then a normal person,” Swier said.

