WATCH NOW: COVID-19 informational videos in various languages

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a lot of information out there about COVID-19, and not all of it is accurate. The real information can save lives, but what if you don’t speak the language in which it’s delivered? It doesn’t matter which language someone speaks; COVID-19 can impact anyone.

That’s why this project is happening: different translations of COVID-19 information, which will be videos on the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls’ website as well as KELOLAND.com.

“We’re trying to make sure we get accurate information out,” said Christy Nicolaisen, executive director of the Multi-Cultural Center of Sioux Falls. “So we talk about what COVID is. And then the mayor came out with SOAR, so information about that went out in this video that we’ve just done. We’ve gotten information from Avera.”

Khaled Chebib read a translation in Arabic on Friday.



“And the information is pretty local to our community, so they wouldn’t hear that on CNN or any other places, so it has to be local,” Chebib said.



The Multi-Cultural Center says there are more than 140 languages spoken in Sioux Falls.



“Sometimes when you’re spoken to in your own language, it hits home a little closer,” Chebib said. “It really helps to also relay that you’re not alone here, there is an Arabic community here that will be able to give you the information and give you the assistance if needed.”



“Videos is the fastest way we can get information out there,” Nicolaisen said. “And there isn’t a lot of information out there in different languages specifically to Sioux Falls.”



Listening to all these translations underscores a lesson that has become clear- we’re all in this fight together.