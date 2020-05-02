College students could see assistant from CARES Act

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO)- While universities across the state have had to make adjustments due to COVID-19, so have their students.

Some of those students could soon see financial relief thanks to the CARES Act. Higher education institutions will be able to offer aid to their students impacted by the pandemic.

At SDSU, the university will be able to provide more than 3-million dollars to its students.

“CARES Act funding is something that will greatly impact a number of our students at SDSU, we are very fortunate to be able to have that tool at our disposal,” Michaela Ellis said.

The University of South Dakota has a similar program in place. Since starting their program on Monday, officials say over 400 students have applied.

To be eligible for the aid, students must meet certain eligibility requirements.