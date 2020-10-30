Closer look at growth of COVID-19 case numbers in Sioux Falls through October

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In one month, the coronavirus has surged in South Dakota and in the city of Sioux Falls.

On October 1, 916 people in the city had active cases of the virus; as of Friday, there are nearly five times as many active cases in the city with 4,307 people considered contagious currently.

When it comes to daily cases, on the first day of the month, the city was averaging 117 new cases per day. As of Friday, we are averaging nearly 400 cases per day.

Hospitalizations in the city have more than doubled. 73 people were in Sioux Falls hospitals with coronavirus on October 1; as of Friday, 151 people are in city hospitals with the virus.

One thing that hasn’t changed in the last month: there are no new city mandates aimed at controlling the spread.

On Tuesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council could look at changing that.

“In my case, I’d like to see it as an effort to keep businesses open, and our schools open and I see it also as a least restrictive measure or effort to hopefully not overwhelm our health care system,” council member Rick Kiley said.

“I think it’s for the public good, and it’s certainly good for our economy right now. Keep these businesses in float so they can make some profit for the end of the year. Otherwise there are so many people that are not going to shop because they are scared to go in a business that’s not wearing masks,” council member Curt Soehl said.

While Mayor Paul TenHaken has publicly encouraged people and businesses to mask up, he has said he does not support mandates because they can’t be enforced.

