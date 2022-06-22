SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a day a lot of families have been waiting for.

Starting this Friday, Sanford Health will begin administering the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages 6 months and 4 years old.

“Obviously from a medical standpoint, we are thrilled,” Chief Physician at Sanford Health Dr. Jeremy Cauwells said.

Thrilled, because, up until now, only kids five and older could get the vaccine.

“With the approval of the vaccine down to six months of age, pretty much now anybody can get the vaccine,” Chief Physician at Sanford Health Dr. Jeremy Cauwells said.

The FDA says the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective for this age group.

The FDA approved both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children in this age group, but here at Sanford, they are only going to be administering the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re only doing Pfizer because we want to make sure we are as safe and as effective as we can be and in order to make sure we are safe we are going with one brand,” Dr. Cauwells said.

Children’s clinics say they’ll be ready come Friday.

“We’ve been waiting for this vaccine for seems like forever, so the fact that it’s now available, I think it’s going to be a great opportunity for our patients and their families,” Sanford pediatrician Dr. Kristin Stuive said.

Pediatrician Dr. Kristin Stuive says this age group should get vaccinated.

“They’re not able to wear masks not able to social distance when we’re in day care and are exposed to all different things so I think getting the vaccine for them is extremely important,” Dr. Stuive said.

“There have been lots of folks around who are limiting their visits with their grandchildren for instance, or limiting the amount their families can get together because of having smaller unvaccinated kids who through daycare, through normal summer activities through school were getting exposed to covid so there was never a clear safe time to go see grandpa and grandma,” Dr. Cauwells said.

And this vaccine will give them peace of mind.

The vaccine for this age group is a three-dose series.

The first two shots are administered three to eight weeks apart and the third is given at least eight weeks after the second dose.