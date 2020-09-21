Classes in Watertown moving online for the week due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The Watertown School District has announced that due to a high number of COVID positive cases and close contacts, Watertown High School will be going online for the remainder of the week.

All activities will either be postponed or canceled.

Codington County has seen nearly 130 new COVID-19 cases in the last week. The county went from 591 cases to 710 cases.

