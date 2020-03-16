City opens emergency operations center to focus on COVID-19 response

City leaders, emergency managers, and health officials are working together to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and Sioux Falls going.

The City officially opened the Emergency Operations Center today. If the EOC sounds familiar, you’ve seen it before. However, we’re finding out what makes this response different from a natural disaster.

“This is basically our organizational chart of the multi-agency coordination team,” Regan Smith, Sioux Falls emergency manager, said.

Smith was pointing at a chart that shows the chain of command for the individuals at Sioux Falls’ Emergency Operations Center.

“Liaison with the state of South Dakota, the counties, the schools, the chamber of commerce, and that goes on and on,” Smith said.

The goal is to get all of these different entities on the same page when it comes to the COVID-19 response.

“It makes sure we coordinate and communicate, because we want to make sure our response is consistent across our community and we’re making the best use of the resources we have,” Sandy Frentz said.

The structure is similar to how the EOC operates during responses for tornados, the ice storm, or flooding. In those cases, the EOC primarily relies on public safety leaders, first responders, and public works. For this situation…

“It’s a little bit different than responding to a flood or tornado. So, it’s staffing people who have a little more health background and expertise,” Frentz said.

The EOC is working with Sanford Health and Avera Health. Smith says beyond focusing on health, they are looking at city infrastructure.

“Everybody’s concerned about water and sewer and lights and things like that. So, we have plans,” Smith said.

It appears the world will continue to focus on COVID-19 for the foreseeable future. Smith says that’s why area leaders will continue to work inside this room in order to protect everyone on the outside.

“We’re not panicking. We’re just moving forward and we’re going to do our best to ensure the safety of the community,” Smith said.