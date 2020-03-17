Breaking News
Gov. Noem: South Dakota schools to remain closed for another week
City officials reminding parents to keep their kids home

Coronavirus

City officials also remind everyone to continue using social distancing practices as we get through this pandemic — and that includes students.

“Keep your students home, keep them from gathering together, because schools are closed that is not means for them to then be gathering,” City of Sioux Falls Public Health Director, Jill Franken said.

Monday, SFSD Superintendent Brian Maher said he was not sure when classes will resume or how the coronavirus outbreak might affect graduation or make up days.

