City officials encourage going outside this weekend, just not in groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With it being such a nice weekend, you may be thinking of getting out and visiting with people, but health officials are urging you not to.

“This weekend is going to be an important one. It’s going to be nice out. You should be getting outside, you should be going to the park, you should be taking walks, you should be doing those things, but don’t be gathering in groups,” Jill Franken, Sioux Falls Public Health Director said.

Franken also says if you do plan to go outside, avoid sitting on park benches and going on playground equipment.