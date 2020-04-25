Breaking News
The Latest: 107 new cases in the state, 1,223 total recoveries

City of Watertown announces cancellation of July 3rd fireworks event due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
KELO Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Watertown announced the cancellation of the 2020 Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3.

In a press release from city officials, all activities surrounding the event including entertainment and food vendors at the Redlin Art Center have also been cancelled.

“With South Dakota’s COVID-19 peak projected for mid-June, we do not believe it is prudent to invite thousands to gather for this event only two weeks later. Furthermore, this is not the right time to ask local businesses for money to pay for this event nor for the public to take on the expense when needed purchases are being delayed due to uncertain economic conditions,” said Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron.

The City of Watertown looks forward to the return of the annual fireworks show in 2021.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss