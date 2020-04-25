City of Watertown announces cancellation of July 3rd fireworks event due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Watertown announced the cancellation of the 2020 Independence Day celebration scheduled for July 3.

In a press release from city officials, all activities surrounding the event including entertainment and food vendors at the Redlin Art Center have also been cancelled.

“With South Dakota’s COVID-19 peak projected for mid-June, we do not believe it is prudent to invite thousands to gather for this event only two weeks later. Furthermore, this is not the right time to ask local businesses for money to pay for this event nor for the public to take on the expense when needed purchases are being delayed due to uncertain economic conditions,” said Watertown Mayor Sarah Caron.

The City of Watertown looks forward to the return of the annual fireworks show in 2021.