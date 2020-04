STURGIS, S.D. (KELO)- The City of Sturgis is making more changes in response to the Coronavirus.

Starting Thursday, all city employees – including police and ambulance workers – will wear protective masks when working with the public.

Many city buildings will remain closed, including city hall and the library.

The city also has started the Sturgis Good Deeds program. It’s free and takes care of shopping for people who are at high risk.