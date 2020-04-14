City of Sioux Falls to take ‘shelter-in-place’ request to city council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken calls the growth of COVID-19 cases in the area “nerve wracking.”
As he waits for Governor Kristi Noem to respond to his request for a shelter-in-place order for Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties, TenHaken said there will be a notice for a city-wide ‘Shelter-in-Place’ order for Sioux Falls. The first reading of that notice will be Wednesday at the city council meeting.
TenHaken says a lot could change between the first reading on Wednesday and the second reading on next Tuesday. He emphasized the final decision on the local order is up to the city council.
As for the request to the state, he says he spoke with the governor’s office Tuesday morning and they want to share new data Tuesday afternoon including information used for modeling.
TenHaken called the situation with Gov. Noem “tense.” He said everyone has a different view on how to respond while protecting people and the economy. He said he doesn’t have all the answers, he wants to discuss with more people and find the best course of action.
On Monday, TenHaken said he’s highly concerned with the case numbers in Sioux Falls currently, saying the window for mitigation is dwindling right now. TenHaken says he’s hoping the governor can revise an order she issued for people in those areas who are older than 65 years of age and people who have chronic medical conditions to include everyone in the counties.
TenHaken says he is asking for a three week shelter-in-place for the area.
The mayor says this would limit people’s movements outside of their homes except for essential activities such as getting groceries or caring for others.
