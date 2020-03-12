UPDATE: Mayor Paul TenHaken declares state of emergency in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Mayor Paul TenHaken declared a state of emergency in the City of Sioux Falls Thursday evening.

According to Jill Franken, the City Department of Health Director, there are three positive cases in Minnehaha County.

“It’s critical that we slow and spread out or flatten the curve of COVID-19. That right now is our number one priority,” Mayor TenHaken said. “We’re in a unique position right now, where we can be proactive on the slowing of the spread so we’re taking some measures to hopefully do that.”

The City Health Board and the City of Sioux Falls will be meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday. Mayor TenHaken says they’ll be recommending the following:



All gatherings in city-own facilities will be limited for the next 14 days to less than 250 people at venues such as, the PREMIER Center, the Washington Pavilion, the Orpheum Theatre and other larger events.



The Midco Aquatic Center is going to be closed until March 27.



Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation and Siouxland Libraries have cancelled all of their events for the next 14 days.



Community centers will also be closed, except for after-school activities until 6 p.m.



The Washington Pavilion will be closing the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Museum until March 27.

TenHaken clarifies that the limit on gatherings applies to city-owned facilities, and the city “is not taking this lightly.” He says they are starting with precautions in place for 14 days and will go from there.

TenHaken says closing facilities is somewhat unprecedented, but this shows how seriously the city is taking COVID-19.

Officials are urging people to call ahead before seeking medical care if you are concerned you may have the virus. There are protocols for healthcare workers to follow to limit the spread.

There are some enhanced cleaning protocols happening for the Sioux Area Metro services. The City is working closely with the school district as it goes through considerations about what may have to happen with classes.

The City Health Board and the City of Sioux Falls will be meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday to make recommendations for the upcoming weeks.

The Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday afternoon that all of the Chamber’s public events scheduled for March.

The chamber plans to hold a livestream a panel discussion on how businesses can meet the challenge of COVID-19 in the workplace.

Keep reading