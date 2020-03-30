City of Sioux Falls monitoring for surge in COVID-19 cases

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With new COVID-19 cases reported in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties over the weekend, Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken focused on the importance of flattening the curve during a Monday briefing.

He said the measures people are taking as far as social distancing are helping to slow the spread of the virus and those efforts must continue going forward.

TenHaken said the new city ordinance was being enforced over the weekend. There were some calls about concerns, but he said many of the businesses in the community followed the new order.

TenHaken emphasized no business is required to be closed in Sioux Falls and South Dakota. TenHaken said some are closed out of necessity while others are innovating and finding new ways to operate their business.

TenHaken said he is talking with health care providers in Sioux Falls on Monday about a possible surge in COVID-19.

“We’re really looking at the data modeling out there,” TenHaken said.

On a possible surge, Public Health Director Jill Franken said decisions made today are helping avoid the worse possible surge. She said the city works with both Avera and Sanford daily to help coordinate the effort.

TenHaken said the parks remain open but he said six-foot social distancing is strongly encouraged. The mayor said the parks are the main outlet for people and the city wants to be lenient instead of enforcing stricter measures.

Ten Haken said the city of Sioux Falls has suspended hiring for both seasonal and full time employees. There have not been any layoffs or furloughs for city of Sioux Falls employees.

The mayor called on the people to Sioux Falls to light up the sky from 9 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.

Keep reading