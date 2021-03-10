While vaccines offer hope, mitigation efforts remain necessary, health care leaders say while looking back on COVID-19 pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken and health care leaders say there is a sense of hope and optimism because of the number of vaccines being given.

Health care leaders from two hospital systems in Sioux Falls thanked the community for support during the past year, while also highlighting the importance of continuing with mitigation efforts.

Dr. Michael Elliott, Chief Medical Officer, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, and Kelly Hefti, Vice President of Nursing and Clinical Services at Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, both say vaccines offer hope but that doesn’t mean people can let up.

“Vaccines are a glowing hope,” Elliot said, and offer a path forward.

While looking back on the past year, Elliot says in November and December, Avera was “bursting at the seams.” The critical care areas of the hospital were full and Elliot says he’s so proud of the staff who provided care for those very sick patients.

Elliot points out that thanks to the Avera At-Home Network, several people who were sick could receive care at their homes rather than having to be in a hospital bed possibly in the gift shop.

Hefti also recognized the efforts of health care workers at Sanford Health.

“You are truly health care heroes,” Hefti said.

She highlighted how they would stay away from home to protect their families from the virus and still put in extra hours to care for the extra patients.

Hefti mentioned the people who died from COVID-19, saying she wants to remember and honor those patients, while also acknowledging family members and friends still mourning their loss.

Both Elliot and Hefti stressed that until more people are fully vaccinated, it is important to continue with mitigation efforts: wash hands frequently, wear a mask and social distance.

For his part, TenHaken says he hopes people feel optimistic about the future.

TenHaken says November was the worst month for him and, he feels, for the community during the pandemic.

He says the toll on the community includes mental fragility, which he says he witnessed in a city council on Tuesday evening where he was the tie-breaking vote in a decision to not extend the mask mandate.

While not required, TenHaken says he still expects people will wear masks while in public. He says he will continue to wear a mask and believes people in the community should do that as well.

TenHaken says the city is currently at the “5-yard-line” when it comes to COVID. He thanked health care workers for their hard work getting people vaccinated.

Published 9:13 a.m.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and local health care system leaders are set to address the public Wednesday morning.

The leaders are planning to recognize the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Minnehaha County.

You can watch the event livestreamed at 9:30 a.m. by clicking the link below: