City of Sioux Falls COVID-19 update Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Leaders with the city of Sioux Falls will provide a COVID-19 update on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m.

KELOLAND News will livestream the briefing online and broadcast the briefing on-air. Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Public Health Director Jill Franken will each speak.

The Sioux Falls Board of Health will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Carnegie Town Hall. If the Board of Health enacts regulations, the City Council would meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, City Clerk Tom Grecco asked to postpone upcoming elections, which had been scheduled for April 14. Grecco said it would help protect poll workers and voters during the height of the coronavirus concerns. Grecco is recommending pushing the city election back until June, with the statewide primary. He was also calling on people to vote absentee by mail and asked for volunteers to run polls.

All last week, TenHaken highlighted the importance of social distancing. The city announced it closed many city-owned businesses and people are encouraged to call ahead for any city business.

The One Sioux Falls fund, which can help people and small businesses in Minnehaha, Lincoln, Turner and McCook counties, has surpassed $1 million. You can submit an application for assistance at the Helpline Center’s website.

Monday, March 23 briefing