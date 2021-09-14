City of Brookings giving away $50,000 in COVID-19 vaccine incentives

Coronavirus

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine in Brookings could earn you some big money. 

The city of Brookings says it’s giving away $50,000 in COVID-19 vaccine incentives along with $10,000 in scholarships. Prizes include 10 $5,000 cash prizes as well as 10 $1,000 scholarships to South Dakota State University students. 

To be eligible, you must be a legal resident of the United States and be a resident of Brookings County or be currently enrolled at South Dakota State University and living in Brookings County. 

You need to be at least 12-years-old or a parent of a minor must complete the registration. You can enter the contest by receiving one dose or double your chances if you become fully vaccinated. 

More official rules and regulations can be found on the contest’s website. 

