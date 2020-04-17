City leaders to present COVID-19 data modeling at 2 p.m. Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, city leaders will share data modeling for the City of Sioux Falls during a special city council meeting at 2 p.m. Friday.

KELOLAND News will livestream the city council meeting at 2 p.m.

Mayor TenHaken tweeted a special city council meeting will take place at 2 p.m. Friday, where city leaders will share data points and modeling. The mayor said the data that will be shared is helping drive decisions in the response to COVID-19.

TenHaken, who had a mask around his neck during Friday’s briefing, said this week has been big for new COVID-19 case numbers and the response. The mayor touched on the proposed stay-at-home order which passed its first reading 8-0 and will have a second reading next week.

The mayor wanted to encourage the public to follow the 2 p.m. city council meeting about city projections.

Public Health Director Jill Franken said the city has been monitoring cell phone data, which is open to the public, to see how much people are moving around. She said in the last week, phone data has shown people moving around. She’s asking for more people to follow requests to stay home, especially with warmer weather coming.

She stresses the importance to continue to practice social distancing — keeping 6-feet away from other people and practicing good hygiene. Franken also had a mask around her neck and said if people are leaving home, they should wear a mask. She cited CDC guidelines on masks.

Franken said the health department is working with many businesses to take measures to prevent large COVID-19 outbreaks. She said the inspection team helped identify some businesses that could use assistance.

Questions surrounding the proposed stay-at-home order can be sent to covid19questions@siouxfalls.org. The order, if passed, would begin on April 24, 2020 (due to current laws) until 11:59 p.m. on May 8 unless extended or stopped earlier.