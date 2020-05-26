Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 67 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 50; Active cases at 1,075

City council repeals COVID-19 restrictions in Sioux Falls

Coronavirus

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Restrictions related to COVID-19 were repealed by the Sioux Falls City Council as members shared a message for the community.

The council voted to repeal ordinances put in place earlier during the pandemic by a vote of 8 to 0 on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after recent data shows a slowing of COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area.

At the same time, the council stressed it is up to residents now to maintain personal responsibility and help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

The Board of Health approved a new resolution giving direction to the community earlier on Tuesday. Among other suggestions, it encourages people to practice good respiratory hygiene, wash hands often and follow social distancing guidelines. Review the full guidelines online.

Review the latest COVID-19 case count in the region on the KELOLAND.com Case Tracker page.

