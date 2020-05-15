City Center implements added safety measures ahead of reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City Center has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, but by appointment only. Beginning on Monday, it’ll be one of several city offices reopening to the public for normal business, but with some added mitigation efforts.

On Friday, you can only enter the City Center by appointment. On Monday, you’ll be able to walk in, but you’ll still hear this.

“We’re going to recommend people wear masks. If you don’t have a mask when you come here, we do have some disposable masks. We will provide a mask if you need one,” Panning and Development Services Manager Matt Tobias said.

Once inside, customers will form a line like normal, but with added safety protocols.

“We’re going to maintain good social distancing, keeping folks six feet apart. We’re only going to allow so many people in the lobby at a time. Then we have different barriers set up for our staff and for the public too, to make sure everyone is safe,” Tobias said.

The mitigation efforts extend to every little detail.

“We do have jars for clean pens, and used pens. We’ll be sanitizing those used pens when they’re done. Our credit card readers are actually on the side here. So we’re trying to limit as much movement between us and the public as possible,” Tobias said.

Customers aren’t required to visit any of the city offices for any service. Instead, you can access all services online, from the comfort, and safety, of your own home.

“Online will always be open. So we’re going to say if you have to come down to City Center, make sure it’s for a critical appointment. If it’s something you have to actually visit us for,” Tobias said.

City Hall and Carnegie Town Hall will also reopen on Monday, but with limited capacity. For more information, click here.