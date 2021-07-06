Citing low case numbers, DOH moves to weekly COVID-19 reports

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — As it does with influenza surveillance, the South Dakota Department of Health is switching COVID-19 case count reporting to weekly instead of five-days a week.

Starting the week of July 5, COVID-19 case counts are moving to weekly updates on every Wednesday. The data will include cases reported by 1 p.m. Tuesday each week.

In a statement to KELOLAND News, the DOH cited lower case counts and increasing vaccinations.

“Due to COVID-19 case counts being much lower than any time in the past 16 months and vaccinations continuing to increase statewide, SD DOH modified our COVID-19 updates from daily to weekly,” DOH spokesperson Jennifer Baker said in an emailed statement.

“As always, we continue to provide high-quality information on the status of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, deaths, and vaccinations on the COVID-19 dashboard. SD DOH will continue to monitor the situation and report emerging updates with our media partners as those situations occur,” Baker said.

KELOLAND News will continue to track COVID-19 case counts in South Dakota on the COVID-19 webpage.