Cheyenne River reservation has COVID-19 case

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The Cheyenne River Indian Reservation in western South Dakota reportedly has its first case of the coronavirus COVID-19.

CRST Chairman Harold Frazier made the announcement Wednesday evening. The reservation covers most of Dewey and Zeibach counties on the west side of the Missouri River.

The case wasn’t reflected in the state Department of Health statistics that were released at mid-day Thursday, however. Data are updated daily and list county of residence for each infected person.

In a local radio interview, the tribal chairman said the person became infected while in Pierre. He called Pierre and Fort Pierre a “hot spot” for COVID-19.

The tribal government is putting in effect an 8 p.m. curfew and closing daycare facilities and tribal heatlh clinics until further notice, according to an executive order.

The tribal government began restricting traffic into and out of the reservation earlier this month. Motorists need tribal permits to leave or return.

More information is available at https://www.crstcoronavirusupdates.com/ or at https://www.facebook.com/crstcovid19updates/.

Governor Kristi Noem and federal Bureau of Indian Affairs Director Darryl LaCounte have taken issue with Chairman Frazier over traffic stops on US 212.

But many reservation residents support the traffic stops, according to comments on the Facebook page.

Frazier is providing daily updates on the Facebook page.

The Standing Rock Indian Reservation, which spans parts of South Dakota and North Dakota, has set a curfew of 8 p.m. for people younger than age 18 and 11 p.m. for those age 18 and older.