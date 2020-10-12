Changes in COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota over past week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s another record day for COVID-19 in South Dakota. The state is now home to more than 6,000 active cases.
To give you an idea of just how quickly the virus is spreading, we looked back exactly one week.
In that time, 40 South Dakotans with the virus have died. Two of the deaths were confirmed on Monday. All of the victims were in their 50s or older.
In the last seven days, 244 South Dakotans have been checked into the hospital with COVID-19.
During that time, health officials released test results for more than 18,000 South Dakotans. To give you some perspective that’s the equivalent of testing every person who lives in Mitchell and Milbank.
More than 4,300 of those tests came back positive. That’s how many people live in Dell Rapids and Kimball if you add them together.
When it comes to active cases, there are 1,800 more today than a week ago. There are now as many active cases (6,062) in South Dakota as there are people living in the town of Tea.
While Minnehaha and Pennington Counties saw the most new cases in the last week, every county highlighted on this map had more than 100 people test positive in the last seven days. Several other counties weren’t far behind.
