Central SD businesses temporarily shut down for cleaning after man positive for COVID-19 seen in public

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. (KELO) — Residents living in the Oacoma/Chamberlain area reported to authorities a man who tested positive for COVID-19 was frequenting area grocery and convenience stores.

Chamberlain Police Chief Jason Handel tells KELOLAND Investigates that the Brule County State’s Attorney was able to obtain the man’s medical records, which showed he was tested for COVID-19 in Sioux Falls on April 2, with positive results returned on April 5. The man, who is in his 70s, was seen in area businesses on April 5, 6 and 7, prompting those businesses to close to disinfect before re-opening.

Chief Handel said that the emergency manager went to the man’s house in Oacoma and he told them a nurse had cleared him to go out into the community. The typical quarantine period is 14 days.

Chief Handel says the situation has caused panic among area residents, but he doesn’t know of anyone who became infected with the virus. Lyman County State’s Attorney, Steve Smith, tells KELOLAND Investigates that he is looking at filing criminal charges against the man for putting others in danger.