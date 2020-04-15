CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming to Sioux Falls Wednesday to help with the Smithfield Foods plant, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced in a tweet.

Noem said she has been in frequent communication with Vice President Mike Pence, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and the CEO of Smithfield Kenneth Sullivan as the number of COVID-19 cases connected to the plant goes up.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state confirmed 545 cases in employees and people who had contact with the workers.

“We’re working together on a plan to get the plant open as soon as it’s safe. A CDC team arrives today to help us assess the situation on the ground.”

Noem said more details would be announced Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent a letter to the company asking for management to close the plant for 14 days. Smithfield responded by closing it indefinitely on Sunday.