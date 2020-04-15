1  of  3
Breaking News
South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America South Dakota COVID-19 cases pass 1,100 cases, 180 new with 166 in Minnehaha County CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter
Live Now
LISTEN at 11:45 a.m.: S.D. Department of Health COVID-19 briefing

CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Smithfield Foods Sioux Falls facility in a photo from KELO-TV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A team from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is coming to Sioux Falls Wednesday to help with the Smithfield Foods plant, Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced in a tweet. 

Noem said she has been in frequent communication with Vice President Mike Pence, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and the CEO of Smithfield Kenneth Sullivan as the number of COVID-19 cases connected to the plant goes up. 

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state confirmed 545 cases in employees and people who had contact with the workers.

“We’re working together on a plan to get the plant open as soon as it’s safe. A CDC team arrives today to help us assess the situation on the ground.” 

Noem said more details would be announced Wednesday. 

Over the weekend, Noem and Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken sent a letter to the company asking for management to close the plant for 14 days. Smithfield responded by closing it indefinitely on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Keep Reading - Coronavirus

Latest # of cases

How to prepare

Travel Information

CDC Resources

Trending Stories

Your Guide To
Coronavirus

KELOLAND News is covering the Coronavirus outbreak. We have created a guide to everything you need to know to prepare. We also have the latest stories from across the globe feeding into this page.

Read the guide

 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss