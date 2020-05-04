CDC officials tour Smithfield plant on Monday

KELOLAND News checked out Smithfield Foods as the facility starts bringing back workers.

We saw a few employees walking into the plant.

Governor Kristi Noem says it will take awhile for the full plant to be up and running again.

But she does not know the details of Smithfield’s plan.

Noem says she is disappointed that the company didn’t share it with the state.

She says the CDC, USDA and OSHA are now overseeing what happens at the Sioux Falls plant. She says CDC officials toured the facility this morning.