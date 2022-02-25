SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Centers for Disease Control says most Americans no longer need to wear a mask while in indoor public settings.



That’s the new recommendation that came on Friday from the CDC as the COVID-19 virus becomes endemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a change to the metrics it uses to determine whether to recommend face coverings.

Instead of looking at COVID-19 case counts, communities should view the risk of the coronavirus to a community.

According to this map provided by the CDC more than 70% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Level.

That includes much of our KELOLAND viewing area.

The new metrics will still consider caseloads, but also take into account hospitalizations and local hospital capacity, which have been improving in recent weeks.

So under the new guidelines, the vast majority of Americans will no longer live in areas where indoor masking in public is recommended.

But no matter where you live, the CDC strongly recommends that everyone is vaccinated and boosted.

The CDC says people may choose to mask at any time. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

KELOLAND News reached out to all three of South Dakota’s major health care providers to see how this announcement will affect them, but no one was available to comment.