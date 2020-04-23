CDC makes recommendations to Smithfield Foods; Department of Health will continue to work with plant

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Centers for Disease Control has released its report on how Smithfield Foods can improve safety for workers during the pandemic. While the CDC is asking the pork processing plant to make significant changes, all of them are recommendations and not required.

11 of the 15 pages from the CDC report outline recommendations to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Sioux Falls processing plant.

“They’ve been working well with us, with the CDC, with the Department of Ag, and even the vice president has been involved to make sure that we’re able to put in some of those recommendations and get it up and running as soon as possible,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

The report lists eight things Smithfield Foods plans to implement, including bringing in thousands of hand sanitizer dispensers, adding more time clocks, and putting in plexiglass barriers in areas where people work closely together.

“My team at the Department of Health is going to continue to work with Smithfield and offer any assistance that we can to help them implement the CDC recommendations so that they can safely reopen the plant as soon as possible,” Governor Kristi Noem said.

The CDC compiled the report despite not being able to evaluate active work sites during its visit.

“The thing that you need to keep in mind is that when the CDC came on site the facility was already closed for production purposes,” South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon said.

The South Dakota Department of Health will continue to work with Smithfield on every case tied to the plant.

“We have been working with Smithfield to identify where exactly in the plant those positive cases occurred and so yes, that’s definitely information that we would have available to us and will help us in the response to reopen the Smithfield plant,” Malsam-Rysdon said.

“We stand ready to send the Department of Health to help and walk through the plant and be ready to get it up and online. I don’t see any reason for there to be long delays and we’re hoping to partner with them to open it as soon as possible, Noem said.

Once the plant reopens, the Department of Health will continue to assess the impact of changes made by Smithfield Foods.