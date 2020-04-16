Business owners worried about potential shelter-in-place order

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Opponents of a Sioux Falls shelter-in-place order worry the effort to flatten the curve may also steamroll their businesses. The City Council approved the first reading 8-0 on Wednesday, which pushes it forward to a final decision next week.

If a shelter-in-place order passes, that means you can’t leave your home unless it’s for essentials. Thus far, Mayor Paul TenHaken has said that includes going out to get groceries, gasoline, or outdoor activities. Though TenHaken and City Council members aren’t happy to do this, they say it’s necessary for public health. That left business owners worrying about their financial health.

Local business owners have had to adapt a lot lately to make ends meet. However, some fear they can’t pull off three weeks without customers.

“There are some businesses, 14 to 21 days, that’s going to put them out of business,” Matt Onnen, executive director for the South Dakota Independent Auto Dealers Association, said.

“It’s important to take this virus seriously, as I think you said Mayor TenHaken. We have to balance the simple need to ensure these businesses remain when we’re on the other side of this and I know that’s a heavy decision,” Troy Eichmann, chief operating officer for Furniture Mart USA, said.

Business owners like Hayley Zeigler with Cliff Avenue Greenhouse asked city leaders to broaden the term “essential business” to include them. Zeigler says she can’t save her inventory of greenery, and says her business is still recovering after last year’s flooding.

“The investment of those plants would basically be gone and that would basically sink us, because this is what we do. This is our bread and butter. This is how we get through the year,” Zeigler said.

Though TenHaken has expressed concern for local businesses, he has said doing this is a measure to slow the spread of COVID-19 and prevent a surge of cases that’ll overwhelm local hospitals.

“As a former entrepreneur and business owner, I understand what this is doing to our business community and it breaks my heart,” TenHaken said on April 13.