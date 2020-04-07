Brother of KELOLAND anchor quarantined to basement

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As COVID-19 continues to spread, it starts impacting people you know. It’s happening right now with my family. My brother Ben is a Washington High grad and former Sioux Falls radio broadcaster. Ben, who now lives in the Minneapolis area, came down with symptoms this weekend and is now quarantined away from his wife and two-month-old baby by doctor’s orders.

This past weekend, my brother Ben wasn’t feeling well. He had all the symptoms associated with COVID-19 from a fever to shallow breathing, low oxygen levels and more. Finally, on Sunday night he couldn’t take it anymore.

“Our mom and my wife were trying to get me to go to the doctor. No, I didn’t want to do that because I knew what kind of craziness that would unfold,” Ben said.

After a virtual visit with a health care provider, he was urged to go to Allina West Health Urgent Care in Plymouth, Minnesota.

“Chest tightness. It feels like there’s just a semi parked on my chest. There are times where I’m just gasping for air and almost having an anxiety attack because I can’t breathe,” Ben said.

Despite all that, he couldn’t get tested. Ben was told the test is most accurate between days 4-7 of the illness and he was on day two and didn’t require hospitalization. So they sent him home and told him to stay on a different floor from wife Karin and daughter Kennedy for 14 days.

“I’m quarantined. They said that I’m an assumed positive. So I’m down in the basement and I have no contact with my daughter,” Ben said.

“Just holding my baby would be nice. Feeding her a bottle. I can hear her cry through the ceiling and it’s the worst thing because I can’t soothe her. My wife is trying to do 900 things to keep this house and family running smoothly,” Ben said.

The Minneapolis radio broadcaster says Tylenol has been a great help through all this. He’s hoping to find a way to get back on-air sometime this week as he starts getting better.

I’m a little worried but I think, my wife is in the medical field and I’ve got a lot of people praying for me. I have a good feeling that I’ll come through this but if I have a really hard time breathing they told me that I need to go back to the hospital,” Ben said.

In the meantime, he’ll keep sweating it out in his basement.

Ben says he’s not sure how he got sick. He was still going inside the grocery store occasionally and recently had to go to the post office to mail some masks to some vulnerable family members. He urges everyone to take the proper precautions and stay home if they can.