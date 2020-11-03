Brookings mother with COVID-19 shares ER experience

While 438 people have died from COVID-19 in South Dakota, most patients will survive the virus. However, it’s been a difficult road for a 49-year-old mother of three who had complications from COVID-19 over the course of the last month.

After an entire month, Rebecca Hungerford is back where she belongs–at home with her two young sons, four-year-old Will and 11-year-old, Levi.

“The symptoms as much as they were awful, it was the separation from my family that really was more of a struggle for me and for them,’ Hungerford said.

Rebecca Hungerford back home with her two young sons

Hungerford has home schooled her children since March, because Levi is at high risk.

“Not because he has Down syndrome, but because he has severe lung trauma from all the pneumonia that he’s had,” she said.

At the end of September, Hungerford went to Presho to help her grown daughter Jessica, with her two young sons.

“After being there for two days, I learned I had been exposed through my grandkids,” Hungerford said.

Hungerford couldn’t risk going home and exposing Levi, so she planned to wait out the 14 days and return. Only Hungerford got sick.

“The fever was continuous, every single day. Even after the headache went away, I still was having fever spikes on a daily basis. So the state of South Dakota, The Department of Health, wasn’t able to release me.”

Hungerford’s symptoms got even worse, resulting in three separate trips to three different emergency rooms in Chamberlain, Brookings and Sioux Falls.

Hungerford in ER

“The reason I was continuing on, while everybody else had gotten well, was just because I have been taking a medication for 20 years for rheumatoid arthritis and that suppresses my immune system,” she said.

Doctors told Hungerford that her kidneys and veins were inflamed by COVID-19. Her last ER trip was to Sanford in Sioux Falls.

“The health systems are getting overwhelmed. And it’s a three-hour wait for me to get into a room and that’s because of COVID and they specifically told me: it’s going to be a wait. We are so overwhelmed with people with COVID right now.” Rebecca Hungerford

What broke Hungerford’s heart was what was happening with other COVID-19 patients around her, whose lungs were shutting down.

“There are people that probably aren’t going to go home, that were at that hospital that night.”

Hungerford has a message for everyone after her experience.

“There are people who are dying. I just want people to understand how important it is to wear a mask. I know there’s so much debate over this mask situation. But wearing a mask saves lives.” Rebecca Hungerford

Hungerford is still experiencing fatigue and leg pain, but is no longer positive for COVID-19. Her daughter and grandchildren also got sick, but didn’t have as severe of symptoms and have recovered.