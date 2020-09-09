Brookings City Council to mandate masks in indoor businesses

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brooking City Council has decided Tuesday night to mandate masks in indoor businesses and public places where social distancing isn’t possible.
KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is in Brookings and will have more on this decision. Be sure to check KELOLAND.com for the latest.
The Brookings City Council has decided to mandate masks in indoor businesses as well as indoor public spaces when 6 feet of social distancing isn’t possible. There are exceptions, including for kids ages 5 or younger and for people attending church— Dan Santella (@KELODanS) September 9, 2020