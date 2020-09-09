Brookings City Council to mandate masks in indoor businesses

by: KELOLAND News

Posted: / Updated:

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Brooking City Council has decided Tuesday night to mandate masks in indoor businesses and public places where social distancing isn’t possible.

KELOLAND’s Dan Santella is in Brookings and will have more on this decision. Be sure to check KELOLAND.com for the latest.

