Brookings City Council to discuss extending coronavirus restrictions

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – The Brookings City Council held a meeting Tuesday night. Originally, councilors were going to discuss stricter COVID-19 restrictions – including temporarily closing some businesses. While that item was removed from the agenda, councilors still plan to discuss renewing existing protocols.

The City of Brookings has restrictions in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19, including businesses limiting capacity to 50 percent as well as a mask mandate for all community members.

“I think some people take it seriously, some people not, it is a very touchy subject in Brookings,” business owner, Life Force Nutrition Center, Melissa Kahler said.

Tuesday night the council will have the first reading of an ordinance to extend the current regulations that are currently in place.

KELOLAND News stopped by several businesses in downtown Brookings, however all but one business declined to talk to me on camera about the issue.

“For the mask mandate, honestly I wear mine in the store so me and my business, I am ok with it, I just hope businesses keep coming into Brookings,” Kahler said.

Kahler says stricter regulations could affect the businesses in town and just wants to see customers coming through her doors.

“As long as people keep coming through my doors, I am not going to turn them away,” Kahler said.

A spokesperson from the City of Brookings said the agenda item for stricter COVID-19 regulations was removed “as a request from a majority of the city council.”

If the Council does not move forward with the ordinance the current regulations will expire on November 7th. If they choose to move forward, there will be a meeting for a second reading and action next week.