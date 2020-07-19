Brandon Valley providing students with options for upcoming school year

BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — With the school year set to begin soon, a big question is how districts can bring students back to the classroom safely during the pandemic. Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson discusses his district’s return to learning plan which they unveiled Friday evening.

Brandon Valley’s school year doesn’t start until August 19, but families have until July 31 to choose whether they’d like their students to learn at school in-person or, on the other hand, online with distance learning.

“We wanted to provide an opportunity or an option for families that had circumstances that were not conducive to being on-site in the traditional setting,” Brandon Valley Superintendent Jarod Larson said.

Facemasks won’t be required for students when in school, but they are strongly recommended. The district is hoping to be able to provide students with masks for the on-site learning.

“We’re working with some local non-profits to have masks here, cloth face coverings here for our kids in the event that they need one, want one and don’t have one,” Larson said.

Each staff member will receive both a cloth mask and face shield, but they will only be required to wear a face covering for specific encounters.

“There will be some certain situations that require staff to have a barrier between themselves and their students in like a close-facing type of situation. For example, speech teachers working one-on-one with a student,” Larson said.

Protocols will be in place if anyone shows symptoms or tests positive for COVID-19, and parents will be notified if there’s a positive case at their child’s school.

“We will communicate with our parents that have children in that school building, but only close contacts will be informed of their close contact and be required to quarantine,” Larson said.

With self-screening and social distancing part of the equation, Larson is confident his district will rise to the occasion.

“I believe in the Brandon Valley school district community. And I believe wherever possible, our people will choose to protect one another,” Larson said.

For more information on the Brandon Valley School District’s plan, click here.

KELOLAND News reached out to area school districts about their plans for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year. You can find their responses below: