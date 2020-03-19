Botski’s Bar and Grill gets creative during tough times

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Instead of closing its doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, one Sioux Falls restaurant is thinking outside the box and hopes other establishments will do the same.

Botski’s Bar & Grill has seen better days.

“We’re probably down 30 percent right now, and I see it going to 50 here pretty soon,” Botskis owner Mike Klinedinst said.

Owner Mike Klinedinst understands these are unprecedented times.

“They say there’s relief in sight, this is what the government’s going to do to help. That’s fine down the road, but we’ve got to do something right now,” Klinedinst said.

What he’s hoping to do is increase business by adding free delivery to Botski’s list of services, while sharing information about his establishment, and others online.

“OK, here are the establishments that are open, here are the establishments that are closed. Who’s doing delivery, who’s doing carry out and things like that, so it’s not just about Botskis, it’s about all small businesses jumping on board and trying to utilize this service,” Klinedinst said.

As she waits for the idea to become reality, Botski’s manager, Lucy Welbig, says her staff will go the extra mile, as always.

“Our kitchen is always clean. If we’re not busy, they are cleaning. My staff is in the kitchen wiping down, scrubbing, doing floors, it’s very important, and our health scores show it,” Botskis manager and cook Lucy Welbig said.

Numbers are down, but Welbig hopes at least one good thing can come from COVID-19.

“Out of all this, hopefully we will become a family again in our homes, and then when it’s done and over with, come on out, we’re going to be open, we’re going to take care of you. If you need anything, don’t hesitate to let us know,” Welbig said.

Klinedinst says Botski’s is in the preliminary stages of free delivery, dealing with insurance, among other details.