Booster shots to be reported by South Dakota Department of Health beginning Thursday

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Changes are coming to the COVID-19 dashboard from the South Dakota Department of Health.

Beginning Thursday, October 13, the COVID-19 dashboard will begin listing the number of booster COVID-19 vaccines administered in the state in its own category.

Another change coming to the dashboard will be the percentage of South Dakotans that have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The data will reflect a .7% increase from what was initially reported while the coverage rate will decrease by 2.5%.

“These efforts reflect the ongoing work to ensure CDC and SD-DOH display accurate data reported on both the CDC COVID Tracker and SD-DOH COVID-19 Dashboard,” Daniel Bucheli with the Department of Health told KELOLAND News in a statement.

