Blood plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For the first time at Sanford Health, a critically-ill patient received a plasma transfusion from a recovered COVID-19 patient.
The new treatment is part of a national clinical trial. The trial is to test the effect of blood plasma in treating COVID-19. The plasma transfusion in this program is for hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19, or those at high risk of progression to life-threatening disease.
Studies suggest that the plasma may lessen severity or shorten the length of the illness caused by the virus.
“This is another step forward in our efforts to find effective treatments for this virus. It’s still early, but we are optimistic that the disease-fighting antibodies found in plasma could potentially slow the progression of the disease in our sickest patients,” Allison Suttle, MD, chief medical officer for Sanford Health said in a news release.
The convalescent plasma is being administered under the Expanded Access Program because it’s still considered an experiment. Multiple Sanford Health sites are participating in the program.
The first Sanford patient receiving the plasma is in Fargo, North Dakota. Sanford will use the therapy with more patients as needed in the coming weeks.
