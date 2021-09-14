Black Hills area seeing uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — To give you an idea of just how hard the pandemic is hitting western South Dakota hospitals, we put together some charts.

According to the state’s latest update, there are 215 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized.

This pie chart shows where they’re staying.

Blue – which makes up more than half of the chart with 112 cases – represents hospitals in the Black Hills. Yellow, which is the second largest area with 74 cases, is in southeastern South Dakota. Purple is the northeast and green represents hospitals in the south-central part of the state.

Hospitals in those areas are treating more than a dozen people.

It’s a similar trend when it comes to the 61 coronavirus patients in South Dakota’s ICUs.

Again, more than half of the chart is blue. 33 of those patients are in the Black Hills. According to the state, some western South Dakota hospitals don’t have any open beds in their ICUs. Right now 24 people are in intensive care in the Sioux Falls area, and four are in the ICU in the northeastern part of the state.

This final chart shows the number of COVID-19 patients in South Dakota hospitals who are on ventilators.

27 are in the Black Gills and 17 are in the Sioux Falls area.