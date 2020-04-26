Bismarck man home after 29 day hospitalization with COVID-19

BISMARCK, N.D. – Friends and family welcomed Kenny Sambor home Saturday with a drive-by party. The 73-year-old Bismarck man spent more than a month in the hospital, fighting the coronavirus. He’s home now and his family says he’s doing well, but he’s still got a long road to recovery. Kenny shared his story with us.

73-year-old Kenny Sambor is happy to be home.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Kenny.

His unbelievable story started in March, when he traveled to Maryland for the national curling championships.

“It started to hit me on the plane on the way home,” he recalled.

That was March 16.

“I started running a temperature for two or three days, feeling really beat up. I couldn’t taste anything and just wanted to stay in bed,” said Kenny.

After three days, his daughter insisted he go to the clinic. On March 23, he was admitted to the hospital. He spent the next 29 days in intensive care, 11 of them on a ventilator.

“There’s a very low chance you’re coming off at my age with that disease,” Kenny explained.

“It was touch and go there for a lot of days,” added Kenny’s daughter, Christina Sambor.

Kenny’s family was not able to visit him in the hospital..

“It was awful,” said Christina.

That makes having him home, even sweeter.

“I’m one lucky guy,” said Kenny.

Kenny’s recovery isn’t complete yet. He is unable to walk. He has started physical therapy and will follow up with a neurologist.

“I’m in a wheelchair. But I’m glad to be in a wheelchair,” said Kenny.

He’s sharing his story in hopes of saving other people’s lives.

“It’s a horrid disease. Be smart, be safe,” he advised.

“People think it’s people that are frail and could have been killed by the flu. It’s not that. My dad is not a typical 73 year old. He is very active,” added Christina.

Meantime, Kenny is determined to get back to his active lifestyle.

“I will come thru this. I will fish again. I’ll hunt again, golf.. walk. I may even run,” he said with a laugh.

Kenny says of the 17 people in the group that went to Maryland, 15 tested positive for coronavirus. Kenny was the only one who was hospitalized though.