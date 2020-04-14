Bishop Dudley House guest tests positive for COVID-19

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A guest at a homeless shelter in Sioux Falls has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House Executive Director Madeline Shields confirms to KELOLAND News an adult has the virus. The shelter was notified by Minnehaha County Tuesday morning.

Shields says the person stayed there April 6, 8 – 10, and 12. The person was taken to Sanford Health Monday evening after acting lethargic and confused.

The Bishop Dudley House staff and guests continue to follow cleaning and sanitizing protocols that are in place, wear masks and work to socially distance its guests and staff.

